Morning Sport Update

Soccer

Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola has said his side need to remain mentally strong, that’s after their Premier League Title hopes were dealt a severe blow last evening.

City were reduced to 10 men after just 11 minutes, goalkeeper Ederson receiving a straight Red Card for a challenge outside the area.

But that spurred City on, a controversial VAR decision to retake a saved penalty put them 1-0 up through Raheem Sterling, who then doubled there lead after 50 minutes.

But the extra man proved vital, and Wolves were soon level, before Irelands Matt Doherty won it for Wolves on the 89th minute.

The result means that City remain third, 1 point behind Leicester, but 14 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.



Rugby

Ulster were too strong for Connacht last night as the first Irish Derby in the Pro 14 finished one sided.

Ulster winning out victorious on a scoreline of 35-3.

Later today, Munster welcome rivals Leinster to a sold out Thomond Park, with kick off at 6.

RACING

A seven race card gets underway at Leopardstown from a-quarter-past-12 this afternoon.

The feature race of the day – the Frank Ward Memorial Hurdle – gets underway at 2-o’clock – where the Gordan Elliott trained Apple’s Jade is likely to go off the favourite.

***

There’s also seven races at Limerick where action gets underway at half-past-12.

The Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Steeplechase is the big race of the day there where Glenloe, who’s also trained by Gordan Elliott, is expected to be the favourite.