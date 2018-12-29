Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship Prize Giving Taking Place Tonight

The inaugural Moriarty’s Centra Kingdom of Kerry Rally Championship prize-giving takes place in Firies tonight.
The prize-giving will crown Rob Duggan and Damien Flemming champions of the historic rally.
This year encouraged more participants to take part by the means of a complicated, but fair class-based scoring system which ensured that any driver from any class could be in the running for championship glory.
Taking a look back at this years proceedings and to tell us more about tonight’s prize-giving is Sean Moriarty.