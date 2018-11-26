Monster Bingo will take place at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday November 27th.

Monster Bingo will take place at Castleisland Community Centre at 8.30pm this Tuesday November 27th. At least €4,250 must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000. Fully heated hall.

