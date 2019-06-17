Monster bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday June 18th at 8.30pm at least €4,250 must be won including a guaranteed jackpot of €1,000
Gardaí in Ballybunion investigating alleged sexual assault
Gardaí in Ballybunion are investigating an alleged sexual assault which occurred in the early hours of this morning.Gardaí were called to the scene of...
Up to 40 Kerry people benefit from recent changes in GP card system
Up to 40 people in Kerry have benefited from new GP cards since new changes came into effect in April of this year.That's according...
No joy for Tralee attempt in Guinness World Record challenge
Hundreds of people gathered for the Tralee nun challenge in the Town Park yesterday.The masses grouped together in an attempt to break the Guinness...
Home Help CE Scheme Comes to End in Tralee – June 14th, 2019
The Community Employment home help scheme operated from Cumann Iosaef Community Centre in Tralee but has now come to an end. Ken McDaid who...
Call from the Dáil – June 14th, 2019
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent analyses the week in politics.
Kerry Home Helps Not Paid Travel Expenses for Two Months – June 14th, 2019
Ted Kenny of SIPTU represents home helps, or health care support assistants, who work for the HSE. After his interview with Treasa Murphy, the...