Monster Bingo at Castleisland Community Centre on Tuesday 24th September at 8.30pm. At least €4,250 must be won including guaranteed jackpot of €1,000.
Urgent calls for pedestrian crossing near three Castleisland schools
There are urgent calls for a pedestrian crossing in Castleisland near the location of three schools.Fine Gael Councillor Bobby O Connell made the call...
Work to replace Farranfore water mains not included in Irish Water’s Capital Investment Plan...
Work to replace the water mains in Farranfore, which has burst twice recently, is not included in Irish Water's National Draft Capital Investment Programme...
Kerry TD calls for abolition of Rehabilitative Training Allowance to be reversed
A Kerry TD has called for the decision to abolish the Rehabilitative Training Allowance to be reversed.It's provided to school-leavers with a disability who...
A Kerry County Councillor says the local authority needs to take more responsibility when...
It follows a resident of an estate in Kerry getting in contact with Radio Kerry about a man living in a RAS house who...
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan – September 20th, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan - September 20th, 2019
A Kerry mother is calling for a catch-up programme for the HPV vaccine –...
Marie initially refused the vaccine for her teenage daughter in 2016 as she was concerned about side effects. Following this week’s documentary on the late...