Monica Phelan (née Curran) of Ardrinnane Annascaul.

A private family funeral will take place for Monica on Tuesday at 11.00AM with private interment in Ballinclare Cemetery, Annascaul.

Beloved wife of the late Niall and dear mother of Zac and Aoife.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Kate, Tom and Siún, brothers Michael and Colm, sisters Anne, Mary, Phil, Maggie and Colette, nephews, nieces, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Úna, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people.

