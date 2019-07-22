Monday Morning Sports Update

GOLF

Shane Lowry has moved up to 17th in golf’s world rankings.

The Offaly man has taken home a cheque for 1.7 million euro after winning the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Four birdies and five bogeys helped him over the line to clinch a six shot win.

Last year at the Open in Carnoustie he missed the cut after hitting five over par.

Lowry says a lot has changed in the last 12 months…

Soccer

Dundalk will find out their potential opponents in the third qualifying round of the Champions League.

VInny Perth’s men could face Celtic if they come through against Azerbaijan champions Qarabag.

It takes place in Nyon.

While afterwards, the path to the Europa League group stage will be clearer.

Shamrock Rovers and Wolves are in the draw for the third qualifying round.

They get underway after 11am.

The Republic of Ireland under-19s are preparing for their first European Championship semi-final in eight years.

The Boys in Green beat the Czech Republic 2-1 last night in Armenia, with the winning goal coming from Tipperary native Barry Coffey.

They meet the reigning European Champions Portugal on Wednesday.

Shamrock Rovers closed the gap at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division to five points.

They beat UCD 7-0 at Tallaght, with a pair of goals coming for each Aaron McEneff and Aaron Greene.

The result leaves the students on the foot of the table on goal difference.

In the other game, Bohemians beat St Pats 3-0 in a Dublin Derby.

CYCLING

Simon Yates won his second stage on the Tour de France yesterday.

Defending champion Geraint Thomas is secon on General Classification, but made up 27 seconds on leader Julian Alaphilippe

The Frenchman holds the yellow jersey by 1 minute and 35 seconds.