Denny Division 2B
7-00 Windmill Utd B v AC Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYLeinster's uncapped pair Ryan Baird and Will Connors will both link up with the Ireland senior squad this week.With Saturday's Six Nations meeting with...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Windmill Utd B v AC Athletic B , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the Lee Strand Sponsered Tournament in Aid of Chernobyl Children Tralee and District Fund:Div 3. Jaeb Workman (Killarney) & Barry O’Connor (Kingdom)...
Kerry College Opens Doors to the Public – March 2nd, 2020
Acting Director of Further Education and Training of Kerry ETB Stephen Goulding and Admissions Officer at Kerry College John Herlihy chat to Jerry about...
Your Employment Rights Regarding Coronavirus – March 2nd, 2020
Jerry speaks to Caroline McEnery of the HR suite about what entitlements employees have in relation to the coronavirus.
Cost of Health Insurance to Rise Again – March 2nd, 2020
Dermot Goode of totalhealthcover.ie tells Jerry that we should expect to see a rise in the cost of health insurance when renewing our policies...