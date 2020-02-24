Monday 24th February 2020
Denny Youth League
8-00 Killarney Celtic v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Celtic Park .
Congress Motions To Be Discussed Tonight By Kerry GAA
Motions for the upcoming Congress will be discussed tonight at a meeting of County Committee.That meeting is on at 8 in Tralee’s Austin Stack...
Kerry Golf News & Results
Waterville Results: Sunday 23rd February 2020 Competition: Single Stableford Sponsor. Club1st Vincent Devlin (9) 39pts 2nd Paul Sheehan (6) 39pts 3rd Eoin O'Sullivan (8) 39ptsKenmareMen's Results.1st. Michael...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Monday 24th February 2020 Denny Youth League 8-00 Killarney Celtic v Ballyhar Dynamos , Venue Celtic Park .
Public Consultation Sought for Island of Geese Development – February 21st, 2020
Tralee councillors Sam Locke and Terry O’Brien speak to Jerry after plans for the first phase of development of the Island of Geese site...
Call from the Dáil – February 21st, 2020
Michael O’Regan discusses all the events of the first sitting of the 33rd Dáil and about the upcoming Seanad elections.
SouthDoc Services Hit by Strike Action – February 21st, 2020
Jerry speaks to Dr Gary Stack of SouthDoc about the plans in place to minimise disruption to their service due to strike action by...