Tommy Healy Memorial Cup 1/4 Final (extra time & pens if needed)
7-30 Rattoo Rovers B v Mastergeeha FC , Venue Mounthawk Park .
Meath Looking To Raise Their Game For Super 8s
Ethan Devine of Meath says they must raise their games for the Super 8s.A 2-16 to 1-18 win over Clare has seen them go...
Lunchtime Sports Update
There's been a big shock already on 'Manic Monday' at Wimbledon.Women's top seed and world number 1 Ashleigh Barty has been beaten by Alison...
Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Time to change your UK license for your Irish one – July 5th, 2019
With Brexit looming over us, UK license holders must exchange it for an Irish one before October 31st. Conor Faughnan, Director of Consumer...
Breastfeeding your 4 year old – July 5th, 2019
Ríona O’Connor, from Tralee but who currently lives in the UK, has gone viral after she shared a picture of herself breastfeeding her 4...
Is a roundabout needed for Farranfore? – July 5th, 2019
Listener Brigid O’Connor says it’s time there’s a roundabout in Farranfore to stop traffic from Kerry Airport backing up. She spoke to Mary earlier.