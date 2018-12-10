Monday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results

Denny Division 2B
Morning Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESThe tiny parish of Mullinalaghta are waking up as Leinster Senior Club Football Champions.The north east Longford side beat Kilmacud Crokes to claim...
Denny Division 2B 7-00 Manor West Fc v Lisard Wanderers Venue: Mounthawk Park Astro Pitch
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Results from the Newtownsandes Co.Op sponsored Moyvane Tournament.Div 1&2 was an all Moyvane Final. John Mulvhill and Helen Browne beat Christopher O’Donoghue and...
The Heat Doctor – December 7th, 2018
The Heat Doctor - David O’Sullivan of DC Energy Solutions, Glenbeigh – joined Jerry in our Killarney studio to answer your heating questions.
Scan Missed my Late Mother’s Tumour – December 7th, 2018
Yvonne Dineen contacted Jerry on hearing the coverage of the delayed diagnoses scandal at University Hospital Kerry as it brought back memories of similar...
Call from the Dáil – December 7th, 2018
Political correspondent with the Irish Independent, John Downing looked at the week that was in politics.