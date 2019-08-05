Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

St Brendan’s and Crotta O’Neill’s meet again today in the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Their Round 2A replay goes ahead in Austin Stack Park @ 3.

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship

Lixnaw V Ballyheigue 6:00

County Junior Football League

7.30

Group 5

Beale V Moyvane

Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon

Group 6

Semi-Final

Venue: Cordal

Cordal V Duagh



Trophy World Ladies County U15 Football Championships

U15 A – Semi Final

Abbeydourney 2-11 Austin Stacks 2-05

U15 B – Semi Final

Fossa 7-06 Dr. Crokes 5-15

U15 D – Quarter Final

Moyvane 2-11 Legion 8-10

East Region Minor Football League Division 1

Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & restaurant & accommodation

Round 4 back game at 7

Killarney Legion V Dr. Crokes

South Kerry Under 14 Football League

Semi Final

7.30 at Ballinskelligs

St. Michaels/Foilmore v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe



East Region U14 Football League

At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney

Extra-time if necessary for both

At 4.30

Div 5 final

Currow V Fossa

At 6.00

Div 3 Final

Rathmore v Kenmare Shamrocks



The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region football competition commences this evening.

All games at 7.00

Division 1A &1 B

Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks

Division 2A & 2B

Churchill v John Mitchels

Division 4

Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle

Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Annascaul/Lispole

Munster 60×30 Junior B Handball

Doubles ¼ Final at 3 in Dungarvan

Danny Riordan and Tommy Quirke v Anthony Fitzgerald and Patrick Tobin, Waterford