Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

St Brendan’s and Crotta O’Neill’s meet again today in the Garveys Super Valu County Senior Hurling Championship.
Their Round 2A replay goes ahead in Austin Stack Park @ 3.
Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship
Lixnaw V Ballyheigue 6:00
County Junior Football League
7.30
Group 5
Beale V Moyvane
Castleisland Desmonds V Clounmacon
Group 6
Semi-Final
Venue: Cordal
Cordal V Duagh
Trophy World Ladies County U15 Football Championships
U15 A – Semi Final
Abbeydourney 2-11 Austin Stacks 2-05
U15 B – Semi Final
Fossa 7-06 Dr. Crokes 5-15
U15 D – Quarter Final
Moyvane 2-11 Legion 8-10
East Region Minor Football League Division 1
Sponsored by Talter Jack Bar & restaurant & accommodation
Round 4 back game at 7
Killarney Legion V Dr. Crokes
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
Semi Final
7.30 at Ballinskelligs
St. Michaels/Foilmore v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
East Region U14 Football League
At Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney
Extra-time if necessary for both
At 4.30
Div 5 final
Currow V Fossa
At 6.00
Div 3 Final
Rathmore v Kenmare Shamrocks
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region football competition commences this evening.
All games at 7.00
Division 1A &1 B
Ballymacelligott v Austin Stacks
Division 2A & 2B
Churchill v John Mitchels
Division 4
Castleisland Desmonds v Dingle
Kerins O’Rahilly’s v Annascaul/Lispole
Munster 60×30 Junior B Handball
Doubles ¼ Final at 3 in Dungarvan
Danny Riordan and Tommy Quirke v Anthony Fitzgerald and Patrick Tobin, Waterford