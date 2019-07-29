Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Trophy World Ladies County Football Championships

U13 A

Miltown/Listry 7-07 -v- Ballymacelligott 2-09

U15 A

Cromane 3-02 -v- Southern Gaels 3-21

Firies 3-06 -v- Inbhear Sceine Gaels 11-09

U15 B

Listowel 1-07 -v- Fossa 10-10

Dr. Crokes 6-06 -v- Ballymac 3-13

Miltown/Listry 6-06 -v- Na Gaeil 4-06

Mary Jo Curran

Austin Stacks -v- Ballymac – 8.00

Currow -v- Rathmore B – 7:30

Trophy World County Championships

U13

Inbhear Sceine Gaels -v- Beaufort – 7 in Kenmare

U15

Kilcummin -v- Laune Rangers – 7:30

Credit Union Junior Football League Group 4

Ballymacelligott 3-17 Listry 0-13

The Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship gets underway this evening

In a Preliminary Round game Lixnaw play Kilgarvan/Kenmare/Dr. Crokes at Kilgarvan at 7.30.

In Round 1 St. Brendan’s meet Crotta O’Neill’s at Ardfert, Abbeydorney will be home to Ballyduff and the Causeway/Kilmoyley combination play Tralee Parnell’s at Kilmoyley.

All these games throw in at 7.

There are two finals in the Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region under 14 football competition this evening.

Division 3

Annascaul/Lispole play John Mitchels in Keel. Throw in is at 7.30.

Division 4

Austin Stacks B are up against Laune Rangers B in Strand Road. Throw in is at 7.00

South Kerry Under 14 Football League

At 7.30

At Dromid: Waterville/Dromid Pearses v St. Michaels/Foilmore

At Derrynane: Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Valentia



North Kerry Ladies Football

Dillons Recycling Senior League

Division 1

Na Gaeil v Listowel Emmetts @ 7-00

Clounmacon/Moyvane v Dingle @ 7-30



North Kerry U14 Football League

In association with McElligot Oil Asdee

Div 1 semi-finals

In Ballybunion; Moyvane v Ballyduff

In Tarbert; Emmets v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon

Div 2 semi-finals

In Mountcoal; Duagh v St.Senans

In Ballylongford; Finuge v Tarbert

