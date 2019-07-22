Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

No games yesterday evening due to Kerry playing in the Super 8s

Fixtures

Senior Football League Div 5 Gr A

Kenmare Shamrocks V Dingle 19:30

Minor Hurling League Div 1B

Lixnaw V Crotta O’Neill’s 19:00

Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 4), Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s 19:00

Junior Football League Group 6

Cordal V Duagh 19:30

Brosna V Knocknagoshel 19:30

Minor Football League Div 1

Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 2), Renard – St. Mary’s V Keel/Listry 20:00



The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football competition has reached the semi- final stage this evening, Monday July 22nd. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.

Div. 1 Semi Finals.

Austin Stacks host Churchill.

Laune Rangers entertain Ardfert. Throw in is at 7.30.

Div. 2 Semi Final.

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome Castlegregory.

Div. 3 Back-game.

Kerins O’Rahillys play Na Gaeil.

Div. 4 Semi Final.

Laune Rangers host Ballymacelligott . Throw in is at 6pm.



East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 Leagues

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney..

Monday 22/7. 7pm

Rathmore V Listry Keel

Firies V Dr Crokes

Fossa V Kilgarvan Tuosist

Currow V Gneeveguilla



South Kerry Under 14 League, Monday July 22nd 7.30pm at Derrynane

Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Reenard/St. Marys



Ladies Football

Mary Jo Curran

Clounmacon/ Moyvane -v- Laune Rangers – 7:30pm – Clounmacon

Trophy World U13 Co. Championship

Moyvane -v- Firies – 7pm – Tarbert



North Kerry U14 League, Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee

All games at 7:30

Div 1

Knock/Brosna v Duagh

Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets

Div 2

Finuge v Beale

Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford/Asdee/clounmacon v Moyvane

