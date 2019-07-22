Monday Local GAA Fixtures and Results

No games yesterday evening due to Kerry playing in the Super 8s
Fixtures
Senior Football League Div 5 Gr A
Kenmare Shamrocks V Dingle 19:30
Minor Hurling League Div 1B
Lixnaw V Crotta O’Neill’s 19:00
Venue: Caherslee (Tralee), (Round 4), Tralee Parnells V St Brendan’s 19:00
Junior Football League Group 6
Cordal V Duagh 19:30
Brosna V Knocknagoshel 19:30
Minor Football League Div 1
Venue: Caherciveen, (Round 2), Renard – St. Mary’s V Keel/Listry 20:00
The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football competition has reached the semi- final stage this evening, Monday July 22nd. All games have a 7pm throw in unless otherwise stated.
Div. 1 Semi Finals.
Austin Stacks host Churchill.
Laune Rangers entertain Ardfert. Throw in is at 7.30.
Div. 2 Semi Final.
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome Castlegregory.
Div. 3 Back-game.
Kerins O’Rahillys play Na Gaeil.
Div. 4 Semi Final.
Laune Rangers host Ballymacelligott . Throw in is at 6pm.
East Region Coiste na nÓg U14 Leagues
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney..
Monday 22/7. 7pm
Rathmore V Listry Keel
Firies V Dr Crokes
Fossa V Kilgarvan Tuosist
Currow V Gneeveguilla
South Kerry Under 14 League, Monday July 22nd 7.30pm at Derrynane
Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe v Reenard/St. Marys
Ladies Football
Mary Jo Curran
Clounmacon/ Moyvane -v- Laune Rangers – 7:30pm – Clounmacon
Trophy World U13 Co. Championship
Moyvane -v- Firies – 7pm – Tarbert
North Kerry U14 League, Sponsored by McElligott Oil Asdee
All games at 7:30
Div 1
Knock/Brosna v Duagh
Ballyduff v Listowel Emmets
Div 2
Finuge v Beale
Ballydonoghue/Ballylongford/Asdee/clounmacon v Moyvane