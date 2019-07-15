Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligott Oil, Asdee
Games at 7.30
Div 1
Duagh v Ballyduff
Div 2
Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon v St.Senans in Ballylongford
Beale v Moyvane
East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Games at 7
Listry Keel V Firies
Beaufort V Rathmore
Kilgarvan Tuosist V Currow
Killarney Legion V Fossa
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
7.30 at Con Keating Park, Cahersiveen
Reenard/St. Marys v Valentia
The final round of the Kellihers Toyota Tralee U14 Central Region football competition gets underway this evening at 7
Division 1
Churchill host Laune Rangers.
Ardfert entertain Austin Stacks.
Division 2
Castlegregory play An Ghaeltacht.
Division 3
Annascaul/Lispole welcome Kerins O’Rahillys.
Division 4
Laune Rangers B are up against Ballymacelligott B
Milltown/Castlemaine B take on Austin Stacks B.