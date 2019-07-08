Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals

Division 1 (B)

Scartaglin 3-13 Cromane 3-02

Division 4 (A)

Killarney Legion 3-15 Churchill 1-03

Division 5 (A)

Austin Stacks 6-08 Southern Gaels (B) 2-03

Division 5 (B)

Castlegregory 2-08 St Pats 4-03



County Minor Hurling League

Round 2

Games at 7

Div 1A

Kilmoyley V Kenmare/Kilgarvan

Div 1B

Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells

Ballyduff V St Brendan’s



East Region U14 Football League

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

All at 7 & home team named first

Firies v Beaufort

Dr Crokes V Listry-Keel

Glenflesk v Kenmare

Kilcummin V Spa

Currow V Legion

Gneeveguilla V Kilgarvan Tuosist





Round 4 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.

Division 1:

Ballymac entertain Churchill.

Laune Rangers host Ardfert.

Division 2:

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome Castleisland Demonds.

Castlegregory play Milltown/Castlemaine.

Division 3:

Dingle are up against Kerins O’Rahillys.

Na Gaeil take on Annascaul/Lispole.

Division 4:

Austin Stacks host Laune Rangers.

Ballymacelligott B welcome St. Pats.



South Kerry Under 14 Football League

At 7.30

At Chapletown: Valentia v St. Michaells/Foilmore

At Portmagee: Skellig Rangers v Reenard/St. Marys

At Dromid: Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe

North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil Asdee

7.30

Div 1

Emmets v Knock Brosna-OFF

Tarbert v Duagh

Div 2

Finuge v Moyvane

St.Senans v Beale

