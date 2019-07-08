Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

The Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals
Division 1 (B)
Scartaglin 3-13 Cromane 3-02
Division 4 (A)
Killarney Legion 3-15 Churchill 1-03
Division 5 (A)
Austin Stacks 6-08 Southern Gaels (B) 2-03
Division 5 (B)
Castlegregory 2-08 St Pats 4-03
County Minor Hurling League
Round 2
Games at 7
Div 1A
Kilmoyley V Kenmare/Kilgarvan
Div 1B
Lixnaw V Tralee Parnells
Ballyduff V St Brendan’s
East Region U14 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
All at 7 & home team named first
Firies v Beaufort
Dr Crokes V Listry-Keel
Glenflesk v Kenmare
Kilcummin V Spa
Currow V Legion
Gneeveguilla V Kilgarvan Tuosist
Round 4 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.
Division 1:
Ballymac entertain Churchill.
Laune Rangers host Ardfert.
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane welcome Castleisland Demonds.
Castlegregory play Milltown/Castlemaine.
Division 3:
Dingle are up against Kerins O’Rahillys.
Na Gaeil take on Annascaul/Lispole.
Division 4:
Austin Stacks host Laune Rangers.
Ballymacelligott B welcome St. Pats.
South Kerry Under 14 Football League
At 7.30
At Chapletown: Valentia v St. Michaells/Foilmore
At Portmagee: Skellig Rangers v Reenard/St. Marys
At Dromid: Waterville/Dromid Pearses v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil Asdee
7.30
Div 1
Emmets v Knock Brosna-OFF
Tarbert v Duagh
Div 2
Finuge v Moyvane
St.Senans v Beale