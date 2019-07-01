Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals
Division 4 (B)
Duagh 4-09 Beale/Ballyduff 4-06
Division 4 (A)
Killarney Legion 4-13 Moyvane 3-07
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior County League
Rathmore 6-08 Na Gaeil 2-04
Finuge/St. Senans 2-05 Miltown/Listry 5-16
Ballymacelligott 4-11 Abbeydourney 5-05
East Region Minor Football League
Division 3 at 7
Sponsored by Tatler Jack pub & restaurant & accommodation, Killarney
Spa v Fossa
East Region U14 Football League Round 2
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
First named at home
Glenflesk V Kilcummin 6.00
At 7.00:
Beaufort V Dr Crokes
Rathmore V Firies
Kenmare V Spa
U12 League Rd 1
At 7.00
Kilcummin v Gneeveguilla
Kilgarvan v Kenmare
North Kerry U14 Football League
In association with McElligott Oil Asdee
Games at 7.30
Div 1
Knock Brosna v Tarbet in Knocknagoshel
Div 2
Beale v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon
Finuge v St.Senans
Round 3 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition.
All games at 7.
Division 1:
Ardfert host Ballymacelligott
Division 2:
An Ghaeltacht welcome Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane
Castleisland Desmonds play Castlegregory
Division 3:
Dingle host Na Gaeil
John Mitchels welcome Annascaull/Lispole
Division 4:
Laune Rangers entertain Milltown/Castlemaine