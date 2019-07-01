Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League Finals

Division 4 (B)

Duagh 4-09 Beale/Ballyduff 4-06

Division 4 (A)

Killarney Legion 4-13 Moyvane 3-07

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior County League

Rathmore 6-08 Na Gaeil 2-04

Finuge/St. Senans 2-05 Miltown/Listry 5-16

Ballymacelligott 4-11 Abbeydourney 5-05

East Region Minor Football League

Division 3 at 7

Sponsored by Tatler Jack pub & restaurant & accommodation, Killarney

Spa v Fossa



East Region U14 Football League Round 2

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

First named at home

Glenflesk V Kilcummin 6.00

At 7.00:

Beaufort V Dr Crokes

Rathmore V Firies

Kenmare V Spa

U12 League Rd 1

At 7.00

Kilcummin v Gneeveguilla

Kilgarvan v Kenmare

North Kerry U14 Football League

In association with McElligott Oil Asdee

Games at 7.30

Div 1

Knock Brosna v Tarbet in Knocknagoshel

Div 2

Beale v Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee Clounmacon

Finuge v St.Senans



Round 3 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition.

All games at 7.

Division 1:

Ardfert host Ballymacelligott

Division 2:

An Ghaeltacht welcome Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane

Castleisland Desmonds play Castlegregory

Division 3:

Dingle host Na Gaeil

John Mitchels welcome Annascaull/Lispole

Division 4:

Laune Rangers entertain Milltown/Castlemaine



