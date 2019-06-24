Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Na Gaeil 7-03 Beaufort 4-07
Legion 3-15 Duagh 0-02
Dingle/Annascual 3-04 Moyvane 8-08
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League
Division 1
Castleisland Desmonds 1-04 Na Gaeil 6-17
Division 2
Finuge/St Senans 1-11 Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-03
Division 4
Abbeydourney 2-08 John Mitchels 0-10
Phase 2 of the Lee Strand County U12 Football League
Round 5
Div 1A
Austin Stacks 3.13 Spa 3.12
An Ghaeltacht 4.23 Ballymacelligott 2.07
Div 1B
Austin Stacks C 5.11 Spa B 2.07
An Ghaeltacht B 1.13 Ballymacelligott B 5.19
Div 2A
Listowel Emmets 5.13 Dr. Crokes B 5.18
Div 2B
Listowel Emmets B 1.04 Dr. Crokes 5.14
Div 3A
Ballyduff 4.15 Milltown Castlemaine 4.09
Div 3B
Ballyduff B 5.27 Milltown Castlemaine B 0.05
Div 5A
Finuge 5.07 Duagh 2.09
Listry 3.10 Ardfert 5.21
Div 5B
Finuge B 5.30 Duagh B 2.01
Listry B 5.17 Ardfert B 5.07
Div 6A
Na Gaeil 5.29 Renard 0.07
Div 7
Kerins O’Rahillys 5.11 Foilmore 3.07
Dingle 5.14 Cromane 1.02
Div 9
Waterville 1.07 Legion B 4.05
Div 10
St. Pat’s Blennerville 5.10 Ballyheigue 5.07
Div 11
Asdee Ballylongford 5.13 Dromid Pearces 2.07
Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition gets underway this evening.
All games have a 7 o’clock throw in.
Division 1:
Churchill host Ardfert
Division 2:
Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane play Castlegregory
Division 4:
St. Pats Blennerville entertain Laune Rangers.
Ballymacelligott welcome Milltown/Castlemaine
Rose Hotel Ladies County Football League
U14
Austin Stacks -v- Abbeydourney – 7.00
U14 Division 3A Final
Dr. Crokes -v- Kilcummin – 6:30 Currow
Vincent Murphy Sports Senior County League
Division 2
Spa -v- MiltownListry – 7:30
Currow -v- Laune Rangers – 7:30
Billy Kissanes Meats
North Kerry Ladies Football
Under 12 Division 4
Finuge/St Senans v Annascaul @ 7
East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Spa v Glenflesk 6.00
Dr Crokes v Rathmore 7.00
Listry-Keel v Beaufort 7.00
Kilgarvan Tuosist v Legion 7.00
Kilcummin v Kenmare 7.30
North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee
Games at 7.30
Div 2
St.Senans v Moyvane
Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue Clounmacon v Finuge in Ballylongford