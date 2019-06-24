Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League

Na Gaeil 7-03 Beaufort 4-07

Legion 3-15 Duagh 0-02

Dingle/Annascual 3-04 Moyvane 8-08

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League

Division 1

Castleisland Desmonds 1-04 Na Gaeil 6-17

Division 2

Finuge/St Senans 1-11 Inbhear Scéine Gaels 3-03

Division 4

Abbeydourney 2-08 John Mitchels 0-10

Phase 2 of the Lee Strand County U12 Football League

Round 5

Div 1A

Austin Stacks 3.13 Spa 3.12

An Ghaeltacht 4.23 Ballymacelligott 2.07

Div 1B

Austin Stacks C 5.11 Spa B 2.07

An Ghaeltacht B 1.13 Ballymacelligott B 5.19

Div 2A

Listowel Emmets 5.13 Dr. Crokes B 5.18

Div 2B

Listowel Emmets B 1.04 Dr. Crokes 5.14

Div 3A

Ballyduff 4.15 Milltown Castlemaine 4.09

Div 3B

Ballyduff B 5.27 Milltown Castlemaine B 0.05

Div 5A

Finuge 5.07 Duagh 2.09

Listry 3.10 Ardfert 5.21

Div 5B

Finuge B 5.30 Duagh B 2.01

Listry B 5.17 Ardfert B 5.07

Div 6A

Na Gaeil 5.29 Renard 0.07

Div 7

Kerins O’Rahillys 5.11 Foilmore 3.07

Dingle 5.14 Cromane 1.02

Div 9

Waterville 1.07 Legion B 4.05

Div 10

St. Pat’s Blennerville 5.10 Ballyheigue 5.07

Div 11

Asdee Ballylongford 5.13 Dromid Pearces 2.07

Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition gets underway this evening.

All games have a 7 o’clock throw in.

Division 1:

Churchill host Ardfert

Division 2:

Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane play Castlegregory

Division 4:

St. Pats Blennerville entertain Laune Rangers.

Ballymacelligott welcome Milltown/Castlemaine



Rose Hotel Ladies County Football League

U14

Austin Stacks -v- Abbeydourney – 7.00

U14 Division 3A Final

Dr. Crokes -v- Kilcummin – 6:30 Currow

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior County League

Division 2

Spa -v- MiltownListry – 7:30

Currow -v- Laune Rangers – 7:30



Billy Kissanes Meats

North Kerry Ladies Football

Under 12 Division 4

Finuge/St Senans v Annascaul @ 7



East Region U14 Football League, sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Spa v Glenflesk 6.00

Dr Crokes v Rathmore 7.00

Listry-Keel v Beaufort 7.00

Kilgarvan Tuosist v Legion 7.00

Kilcummin v Kenmare 7.30

North Kerry U14 Football League, in association with McElligot Oil, Asdee

Games at 7.30

Div 2

St.Senans v Moyvane

Bally Asdee Ballydonoghue Clounmacon v Finuge in Ballylongford