Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues
Round 4 Results
Div 1A
An Ghaeltacht 3.11 Rathmore 5.09
Spa 1.06 Ballymacelligott 5.25
Div 1B
An Ghaeltacht 2.11 Rathmore 5.15
Spa 2.15 Ballymacelligott 5.09
Div 2A
Listowel Emmets 5.04 Kenmare 5.15
Dr Crokes 5.09 Legion 5.20
Cordal 5.15 Glenflesk 4.05
Div 2B
Dr. Crokes 3.10 Legion 2.10
Cordal 5.24 Glenflesk 5.09
Div 3A
Milltown Castlemaine 4.10 John Mitchels 5.21
Ballyduff 5.17 Churchill 4.03
Div 3B
Milltown Castlemaine 4.07 John Mitchels 2.08
Ballyduff 1.14 Churchill 4.16
Div 4A
Knocknagoshel Brosna 0.02 Currow 5.20
Moyvane 5.27 Fossa 3.04
Tarbert 5.12 Firies 2.10
Div 4B
Knocknagoshel Brosna 3.13 Currow 5.23
Moyvane 5.10 Fossa 5.04
Tarbert 5.05 Firies 4.08
Div 5A
Beaufort 4.14 Ardfert 2.13
Duagh 5.10 Listry 5.20
Div 5B
Beaufort 5.09 Ardfert 5.09
Duagh 5.16 Listry 2.13
Div 6A
Annascaul Lispole 5.18 Na Gaeil 4.18
St. Senan’s 5.13 Sneem Derrynane 5.09
Div 6B
St Senan’s 3.15 Sneem Derrynane 4.03
Div 7
Cromane 0.10 Foilmore 5.23
Beale 5.23 Dingle 4.06
Gneeveguilla 0.11 Kerins O’Rahillys 5.11
Div 8
Castlegregory 5.15 St. Mary’s 3.13
Tousist 5.13 Keel 2.10
Scartaglin 5.15 Castleisland Desmonds 5.08
Div 9
Glenbeigh Glencar 3.15 Waterville 4.09
Div 11
Kilgarvan 5.11 Listowel Emmets 1.07
Valentia 5.07 Asdee Ballylongford 5.10
Vincent Murphy Sports Ladies County Senior Football League
Dr Crokes 0-16 Finuge St Senans 0-04
Rose Hotel Ladies County U14 Football League
Killarney Legion 7-19 Moyvane 1-03
Beale/Ballyduff 5-09 Churchill 0-03
Scartaglen 9-11 Abbeydourney 9-07
Scartaglen -v- Austin Stacks – 7.00
Round 1 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee Central Region’ under 14’s football competition gets underway this evening, with all games at 7.
Division 1:
Laune Rangers host Ballymacelligott
Austin Stacks welcome Churchill
Division 3:
Kerins O’Rahillys play John Mitchels
Division 4:
Milltown/Castlemaine meet St. Pats Blennerville