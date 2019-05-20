Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League
Southern Gaels 4-09 -v- Rathmore 2-08
Na Gaeil 3-05 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 3-05
Inbhear Sceine Gaels 1-07 -v- Spa 0-09
Laune Rangers 6-12 -v- Listowel 5-06
Legion 4-09 -v- Fossa 1-10
John Mitchels 6-15 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 1-03
Austin Stacks 3-06 -v- Kilcumminv 3-09
Currow 3-08 -v- Cromane 4-15
Clounmaccon/Moyvane 7-07 -v- Abbeydourney 4-08
Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-13 -v- Beale/Ballyduff 1-06
Miltown/Listry 2-06 -v- Dr. Crokes 3-16
Rose Hotel U14 County League – Results
Churchill 2-06 -v- Duagh 7-03
Beale/Ballyduff 5-05 -v- Dingle/Annascaul 2-04
Dr. Crokes 6-11 -v- Listowel 4-01
Firies 4-04 -v- Moyvane 3-09
Miltown/Listry 10-08 -v- ballymac 1-04
Corca Dhuibhne 8-06 -v- Na Gaeil 7-05
Rose Hotel U14 County League – Finals – Results
Division 5 A Final
Southern Gaels 4 -06 -v- Austin Stacks 5-10
Division 2 A Final
Inbhear Sceine Gaels 3-04 -v- Fossa 5-10
Ladies County Football Leagues
U18 Division 1 A Final
Rathmore -v- Corca Dhuibhne – 7.00
Rose Hotel U14 Division 2 B Final
Glenflesk -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 7:45 at Currans
Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues
Phase 2 Round 1
Div 1A
Laune Rangers 2.11 Spa 4.15
Austin Stacks 5.13 An Ghaeltacht 5.14
Div 1B
Laune Rangers C 5.20 Spa B 2.05
Austin Stacks C 1.15 An Ghaeltacht B 2.05
Div 2A
Glenflesk 3.11 Kenmare 4.10
Legion 5.21 Listowel Emmets 5.16
Div 2B
Glenflesk B 3.11 Kenmare B 5.10
Legion B 5.14 Listowel Emmets B 4.08
Div 3A
Churchill 3.11 Kilcummin 4.07
John Mitchels 4.09 Ballyduff B 3.15
Div 3B
Churchill B 5.13 Kilcummin B 3.06
John Mitchels B 5.03 Ballyduff B 5.15
Div 4A
Knocknagoshel Brosna 1.08 Moyvane 2.13
Currow 5.13 Tarbert 4.09
Div 4B
Knocknagoshel Brosna B 5.11 Moyvane B 5.04
Currow B 5.12 Tarbert B 5.15
Div 5A
Ardfert 5.28 Finuge 4.05
Beaufort 5.09 Listry 5.12
Div 5B
Ardfert B 4.04 Finuge B 4.05
Beaufort B 4.13 Listry B 4.05
Div 6A
Annascaul Lispole 5.37 Renard 2.01
Na Gaeil 5.28 St. Senan’s 5.03
Div 6B
Na Gaeil B 4.15 St. Senans B 5.08
Div 7
Gneeveguilla 2.08 Ding;e 3.13
Div 8
Castleisland Desmonds 3.10 Tousist 4.10
Castlegregory 5.21 Keel 5.14
Div 9
Laune Rangers B 5.09 Waterville 5.13
Div 11
Asdee Ballylongford 5.11 St. Michael’s 3.05
Kilgarvan 5.23 Valentia 4.04
pic is of Kilgarvan U12s
East Region U16 Football League Division 2 Final, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Time – 7.00
Venue – Lewis Road
Glenflesk v Kilcummin
South Kerry Under 16 Football League Finals
At Con Keating Park
Shield Final – 6.15: Skellig Rangers/Valentia v Waterville/Dromid Pearses
League Final 7.15: Reenard v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe
Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16’s football competition
Div. 3 semi-final
John Mitchels host Laune Rangers B at 7 o clock and extra time will be played if required