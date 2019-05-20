Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Vincent Murphy Sports Senior Co. League

Southern Gaels 4-09 -v- Rathmore 2-08

Na Gaeil 3-05 -v- Corca Dhuibhne 3-05

Inbhear Sceine Gaels 1-07 -v- Spa 0-09

Laune Rangers 6-12 -v- Listowel 5-06

Legion 4-09 -v- Fossa 1-10

John Mitchels 6-15 -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 1-03

Austin Stacks 3-06 -v- Kilcumminv 3-09

Currow 3-08 -v- Cromane 4-15

Clounmaccon/Moyvane 7-07 -v- Abbeydourney 4-08

Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-13 -v- Beale/Ballyduff 1-06

Miltown/Listry 2-06 -v- Dr. Crokes 3-16

Rose Hotel U14 County League – Results

Churchill 2-06 -v- Duagh 7-03

Beale/Ballyduff 5-05 -v- Dingle/Annascaul 2-04

Dr. Crokes 6-11 -v- Listowel 4-01

Firies 4-04 -v- Moyvane 3-09

Miltown/Listry 10-08 -v- ballymac 1-04

Corca Dhuibhne 8-06 -v- Na Gaeil 7-05

Rose Hotel U14 County League – Finals – Results

Division 5 A Final

Southern Gaels 4 -06 -v- Austin Stacks 5-10

Division 2 A Final

Inbhear Sceine Gaels 3-04 -v- Fossa 5-10





Ladies County Football Leagues

U18 Division 1 A Final

Rathmore -v- Corca Dhuibhne – 7.00

Rose Hotel U14 Division 2 B Final

Glenflesk -v- Kerins O’Rahillys 7:45 at Currans

Lee Strand U-12 County Football Leagues

Phase 2 Round 1

Div 1A

Laune Rangers 2.11 Spa 4.15

Austin Stacks 5.13 An Ghaeltacht 5.14

Div 1B

Laune Rangers C 5.20 Spa B 2.05

Austin Stacks C 1.15 An Ghaeltacht B 2.05

Div 2A

Glenflesk 3.11 Kenmare 4.10

Legion 5.21 Listowel Emmets 5.16

Div 2B

Glenflesk B 3.11 Kenmare B 5.10

Legion B 5.14 Listowel Emmets B 4.08

Div 3A

Churchill 3.11 Kilcummin 4.07

John Mitchels 4.09 Ballyduff B 3.15

Div 3B

Churchill B 5.13 Kilcummin B 3.06

John Mitchels B 5.03 Ballyduff B 5.15

Div 4A

Knocknagoshel Brosna 1.08 Moyvane 2.13

Currow 5.13 Tarbert 4.09

Div 4B

Knocknagoshel Brosna B 5.11 Moyvane B 5.04

Currow B 5.12 Tarbert B 5.15

Div 5A

Ardfert 5.28 Finuge 4.05

Beaufort 5.09 Listry 5.12

Div 5B

Ardfert B 4.04 Finuge B 4.05

Beaufort B 4.13 Listry B 4.05

Div 6A

Annascaul Lispole 5.37 Renard 2.01

Na Gaeil 5.28 St. Senan’s 5.03

Div 6B

Na Gaeil B 4.15 St. Senans B 5.08

Div 7

Gneeveguilla 2.08 Ding;e 3.13

Div 8

Castleisland Desmonds 3.10 Tousist 4.10

Castlegregory 5.21 Keel 5.14

Div 9

Laune Rangers B 5.09 Waterville 5.13

Div 11

Asdee Ballylongford 5.11 St. Michael’s 3.05

Kilgarvan 5.23 Valentia 4.04

pic is of Kilgarvan U12s

East Region U16 Football League Division 2 Final, sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Time – 7.00

Venue – Lewis Road

Glenflesk v Kilcummin

South Kerry Under 16 Football League Finals

At Con Keating Park

Shield Final – 6.15: Skellig Rangers/Valentia v Waterville/Dromid Pearses

League Final 7.15: Reenard v Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe



Kelliher’s Toyota Tralee Central Region under 16’s football competition

Div. 3 semi-final

John Mitchels host Laune Rangers B at 7 o clock and extra time will be played if required

