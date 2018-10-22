Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Munster Colleges GAA

U19 B Football Round 1

Croom @ 12:30

Tarbert Comp. V Rockwell College

U15 B Football Semi-Finals

Rathkeale @ 12:30

Mercy Mounthawk v Castletroy College





Templenoe @ 1:00

Coláiste na Sceilge V Skibbereen Community School

U15 D Football Quarter Final

Claughaun @ 12:30

St Josephs Ballybunion V St. Josephs Spanish Point

Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Hurling B League

ITT v UL2 @ UL from 5

East Region U14 Football Semi Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney

Division 1 & 2

Glenflesk home to Dr Crokes at 5

The October delegate meeting of the North Kerry Football Board takes place tonight at 8 in Christys, The Well, Listowel. The draw will be made for the ¼ Finals of the Bernard O’Callaghan Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.