Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Munster Colleges GAA
U19 B Football Round 1
Croom @ 12:30
Tarbert Comp. V Rockwell College
U15 B Football Semi-Finals
Rathkeale @ 12:30
Mercy Mounthawk v Castletroy College
Templenoe @ 1:00
Coláiste na Sceilge V Skibbereen Community School
U15 D Football Quarter Final
Claughaun @ 12:30
St Josephs Ballybunion V St. Josephs Spanish Point
Electric Ireland Higher Education Fresher Hurling B League
ITT v UL2 @ UL from 5
East Region U14 Football Semi Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Division 1 & 2
Glenflesk home to Dr Crokes at 5
The October delegate meeting of the North Kerry Football Board takes place tonight at 8 in Christys, The Well, Listowel. The draw will be made for the ¼ Finals of the Bernard O’Callaghan Senior Football Championship, sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion.