Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Ladies Football
Terrys Butchers Oakpark Under 14
Division 3 Shield- Final; Kerins O Rahillys 5-02 Moyvane 3-07
Division 4; Balllmac Gold 1-01 Austin Stacks B 6-14
Trophyworld Under 16
Division 3A; Duagh 4-10 John Mitchels 3-05
Munster Colleges GAA
U16.5 D Hurling
In Tournafulla at 12:30
Mercy Mounthawk v Scoil Mhuire & Ide Newcastle West
U16.5 E Hurling
In Castleisland at 12.30
Gaelcholaiste Chiarri v Colaiste Ide agus Iosef, Abbeyfeale
Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Fresher Hurling “B” League:
IT Tralee home to Limerick IT “ 6.30
East Kerry Football
U16 Championship replay sponsored by M D O Shea Killarney
Killarney Legion v Firies
At Spa, 7.00
Extra time if necessary
U12 League
Killarney Legion v Dr Crokes
At Direen, 5:45