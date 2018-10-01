Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

North Kerry Ladies Football

Billy Kissane Meats Under 12 Division 1 Plate Final

Castleisland Desmonds 6-05 Abbeydorney 9-06

Billy Kissane Meats Under 13 District Championship Qtr Final

Feale Gaeils 6-13 West Kerry 2-05

U16 East Region Football Championship sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney.

Division 2 Final

Firies v Killarney Legion

Venue – Fitzgerald Stadium

Time – 6 o’clock





Terry’s Butchers Oakpark Under 14 Division 3 Plate-Final

Duagh v John Mitchels @ 6-30 in Duagh

Munster Colleges U16 and a Half D Hurling

Round 2

12:00 in Ballincollig

Coláiste An Chraoibhín Fermoy v Iver Sceine Kenmare

In the semi-final of the Dingle Bay Hotel West Kerry Junior Championship 2018 Dingle overcame Annascaul 1-15 to 4-16

Castlegregory U16’s defeated An Ghaeltacht U16’s in the West Kerry U16 Championship Final; An Ghaeltacht 0-7 to 4-17 Castlegregory.

Annascaul/Lispole defeated Dingles in the West Kerry U16 Shield Final; Annascaul/Lispole 8-9 to 2-15 Dingle.

Town Board Suits Select U-16 League

Churchill 5 – 17 Kerins O’Rahillys 5 – 07