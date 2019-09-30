East Kerry U13 Football League
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Games at 6
Killarney Legion V Kilcummin
Kenmare V Dr Crokes
Listry Keel V Glenflesk
Gneeveguilla V Cordal-Scartaglin
Beaufort V Fossa
County Senior Football Championship Round 3 Fixtures Confirmed
Fixtures have been set for Round 3 of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Football Championship.They’re to be played as two double headers.St Brendans versus...
Morning Sports Update
Dundalk will bid for the domestic treble in the FAI Cup final against Shamrock Rovers on November 3rd.The Lilywhites beat Sligo Rovers 1-0 in...
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
East Kerry U13 Football League Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney Games at 6 Killarney Legion V Kilcummin Kenmare V Dr Crokes Listry Keel V Glenflesk...
Decentralisation and the Legal Aid System – 27th September, 2019
CEO of the Legal Aid Board John McDaid discusses the issue of decentralisation and staff turnover, as well as the Family Law Bill and...
HPV Catch Up Programme – 27th September, 2019
Following on from last week’s interview with Marie, who changed her mind after the Laura Brennan documentary, Dr Lucy Jessop, the director of the...
Call from the Dáil – 27th September, 2019
Call from the Dáil with Michael O’Regan: