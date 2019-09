Today in Kerry Post Primary Schools action 3 fixtures go ahead in Round 1 of the Moynihan Cup, for Senior B Football.

In Caherslee @ 1.30 Tarbert Comprehensive take on Presentation Milltown, St Josephs Ballybunion face Inver Sceine Kenmare @ 1.30 in Fires & St Michaels Listowel play St Pats Castleisland @ 1 in Kerions O’Rahillys.

Extra time to be played where necessary.

East Kerry U16 Football Championship

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Firies 2.06 Kilcummin 3.15