Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Round 4 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.
Division 1A &1 B
An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks
Division 2A & 2B
John Mitchels entertain Churchill
Division 3A & 3B
Na Gaeil play Ardfert (in Ardfert)
Division 4
Annascaul/Lispole welcome Castleisland Desmonds
Dingle are up against Keel
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butchers Oakpark
Under 14
Division 2
Listowel Emmetts v Castleisland Desmonds @ 7-00
Na Gaeil v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7-30
Division 3
Duagh v Beale/Ballyduff @ 7-00
Division 5
Ballymac Gold v Abbeydorney Lioness @ 7-00
Dillions Waste And Recycling
Division 1
Finuge/St Senans v Austin Stacks @ 7-30 In Mountcoal
East Kerry U14 Football Championship
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
All games 6.45
Extra-time if necessary
First named at home
Rathmore V Kilcummin
Gneeveguilla v Spa
Currow v Firies
Fossa v Killarney Legion