Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Round 4 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.

Division 1A &1 B

An Ghaeltacht host Austin Stacks

Division 2A & 2B

John Mitchels entertain Churchill

Division 3A & 3B

Na Gaeil play Ardfert (in Ardfert)

Division 4

Annascaul/Lispole welcome Castleisland Desmonds

Dingle are up against Keel



North Kerry Ladies Football

Terry’s Butchers Oakpark

Under 14

Division 2

Listowel Emmetts v Castleisland Desmonds @ 7-00

Na Gaeil v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7-30

Division 3

Duagh v Beale/Ballyduff @ 7-00

Division 5

Ballymac Gold v Abbeydorney Lioness @ 7-00

Dillions Waste And Recycling

Division 1

Finuge/St Senans v Austin Stacks @ 7-30 In Mountcoal

East Kerry U14 Football Championship

Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

All games 6.45

Extra-time if necessary

First named at home

Rathmore V Kilcummin

Gneeveguilla v Spa

Currow v Firies

Fossa v Killarney Legion