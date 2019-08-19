Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Trophy World
Ladies County U15 D Football Championship Final
Kerins O’Rahillys 3-08 Killarney Legion 3-06
Ladies County Intermediate Football Championship
Quarter Final
Inbhear Scéine Gaels -v- Scartaglin
7.00 at Dr. Crokes
Round 3 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.
Division 1A &1 B
Austin Stacks host An Ghaeltacht
Division 2A & 2B
Laune Rangers entertain Churchill
Division 3A & 3B
Milltown/Castlemaine welcome Ardfert
Division 4
Castleisland Desmonds play Kerins O’Rahilly’s