Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

By
radiokerrysport
-

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship
Semi-Finals
Games at 6.30

Venue: Lixnaw
Ballyduff V Causeway

Venue: TBC
Lixnaw V Crotta O’Neill’s

Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.

Division 1A &1 B
Ballymacelligott host An Ghaeltacht

Division 2A & 2B
Laune Rangers entertain John Mitchels

Division 3A & 3B
Milltown/Castlemaine welcome Na Gaeil

Division 4
Keel play Castleisland Desmonds
Dingle are up against Kerins O’Rahilly’s


East Region U14 Football League Div 1 final
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney

Kilcummin V Dr Crokes
At Fitzgerald Stadium 7.00
Extra-time if necessary


North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark Under 14

Division 3 ; Moyvane v Duagh @ 6-30
Division 2 ; Listowel Emmetts v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7-30

