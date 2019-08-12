Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results

Keane’s SuperValu County Minor Hurling Championship
Semi-Finals
Games at 6.30
Venue: Lixnaw
Ballyduff V Causeway
Venue: TBC
Lixnaw V Crotta O’Neill’s
Round 2 of ‘The Kellihers Toyota Tralee U12s Central Region’ football competition goes ahead this evening at 7.
Division 1A &1 B
Ballymacelligott host An Ghaeltacht
Division 2A & 2B
Laune Rangers entertain John Mitchels
Division 3A & 3B
Milltown/Castlemaine welcome Na Gaeil
Division 4
Keel play Castleisland Desmonds
Dingle are up against Kerins O’Rahilly’s
East Region U14 Football League Div 1 final
Sponsored by M.D O Shea Killarney
Kilcummin V Dr Crokes
At Fitzgerald Stadium 7.00
Extra-time if necessary
North Kerry Ladies Football
Terry’s Butcher’s Oakpark Under 14
Division 3 ; Moyvane v Duagh @ 6-30
Division 2 ; Listowel Emmetts v Corca Dhuibhne @ 7-30