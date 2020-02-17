Kerry Airport Kerry Area Board
MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: St Brendans BC v Gneeveguilla 1, at 7:00
U18 GIRLS DIV 1: Gneeveguilla B v St Marys A, at 8:00
Monday Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Junior Hurling Championship Quarter Final 7.00 IT Tralee home to Mary Immaculate College Limerick
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Leagues Div 5 Ladies: Killarney v Moyvane at 8.30 Div 5 Men: Annuscaul v Killarney at 8.15Lee Strand Mixed League Div 3:...
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Who Was My Biological Father? – February 13th, 2020
‘Mary’ (not her real name) told Jerry how she found out that her birth mother was 12-years-old when she was born. She now wants...
Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin on Government Formation – February 13th, 2020
Jerry speaks to the re-elected TD Brendan Griffin about the likely makeup of the next government and whether he believes Leo Varadkar should remain...
Can Election Promises on Housing be Fulfilled? – February 13th, 2020
Betty Sayers from Inch raises some interesting questions for new TDs on the key issue of housing.