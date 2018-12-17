Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: St Pauls 20 Kenmare Kestrels 0
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 84 St Brendans A 63
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 42 Glenbeigh Falcons 45
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS : KCYMS 53 St Pauls 34
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: St Brendans B 52 Rathmore 37; St Brendans A 60 Tralee Tigers BC 39
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 28 Cahersiveen 24
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: Gneeveguilla 37 St Annes 45; St Brendans 42 Ballybunion Wildcats 44
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: TK Cobras 36 St Colmans Hawks 25
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: Cahersiveen 36 TK Cougars 27; St Marys B 26 KCYMS 14
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: St Colmans Warriors 32 Kenmare Kestrels 31
LEESTRAND U13 DIV 1 GIRLS: TK Cobras 35 Tralee Imperials 32
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS: St Marys 31 St Josephs 25
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: St Josephs 22 St Annes 34; St Pauls 16 TK Cougars 26
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 36 St Pauls B 20
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats 32 Kenmare Kestrels 10
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 6 St Colmans 30; Kenmare Kestrels 2 St Bridgets 12
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Cobras 16 Ballybunion Wildcats 24
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool B: Rathmore Ravens v Gneeveguilla at 8:00
SENIOR WOMENS Crossover Div 1 & 2 : Glenbeigh Falcons v St Marys at 7:45
BOYS U18 CUP: Gneeveguilla B v St Marys at 6:45
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Glenbeigh Falcons v Cahersiveen at 6:30
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Annes v Gneeveguilla at 7:00
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS : Tralee Imperials v TK Bobcats at 8:15