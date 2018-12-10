Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 1: St Marys 32 St Brendans BC 94
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: Gneeveguilla 8 Glenbeigh Falcons 47
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 54 St Annes 39
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 2 BOYS: Rathmore 68 St Pauls 47
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: TK Cougars 48 Tralee Tigers BC 30
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 26 St Pauls 37
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: Gneeveguilla 54 St Brendans 39
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 GIRLS: St Bridgets 55 Tralee Imperials 18
BOYS U14 CUP: Rathmore 51 St Brendans 52
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 43 St Pauls 28
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: Gneeveguilla 40 St Brendans 48
GIRLS U14 DIV 3 PLATE: Kenmare Kestrels 55 St Bridgets 12
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Colmans Lakers 26 Cahersiveen 30
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Kenmare Kestrels 26 Cahersiveen 16
GIRLS U12 DIV 2 PLATE: Kenmare Kestrels 22 TK Chorca Dhuibhne 23
GIRLS U12 DIV 3 PLATE: Kenmare Kestrels 12 TK Vixens 20
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla 21 St Marys 38
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: TK Chorca Dhuibhne 23 Kenmare Kestrels 22
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Marys 3 St Bridgets 30
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: Cahersiveen 21 TK Vixens 26
Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: KCYMS v Rathmore Ravens at 7:00; TK Killarney Cougars v Cahersiveen at 7:10
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3: Tralee Tigers BC v Horans Health Stores at 7:15
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: Gneeveguilla v Tralee Imperials at 7:00