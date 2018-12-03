Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool B: Rathmore Ravens 72 St Brendans BC 65

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans BC B 69 KCYMS 63; St Brendans BC A 76 St Marys 41

LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 33 St Marys 62


LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: St Annes B 38 TK Killarney Cougars 56

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 49 Gneeveguilla 34; St Annes 42, Tralee Tigers BC 55

LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: St Bridgets 20 Cahersiveen 23

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS: Cahersiveen 16 St Marys 26

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Marys 26 Tralee Imperials 17

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats 36 TK Chorca Dhuibhne 10; St Annes 14 St Pauls 12

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 4 St Brendans 29

LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys 32 Tralee Imperials 9

Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: Tralee Tigers BC v Gneeveguilla at 7:15
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry v KCYMS at 7:15

