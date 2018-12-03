Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool B: Rathmore Ravens 72 St Brendans BC 65
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: St Brendans BC B 69 KCYMS 63; St Brendans BC A 76 St Marys 41
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Pauls 33 St Marys 62
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 1: St Annes B 38 TK Killarney Cougars 56
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 49 Gneeveguilla 34; St Annes 42, Tralee Tigers BC 55
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: St Bridgets 20 Cahersiveen 23
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 BOYS: Cahersiveen 16 St Marys 26
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Marys 26 Tralee Imperials 17
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 2 GIRLS: Ballybunion Wildcats 36 TK Chorca Dhuibhne 10; St Annes 14 St Pauls 12
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: Cahersiveen 4 St Brendans 29
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 2: St Marys 32 Tralee Imperials 9
Senior Mens Div 2 Cup: Tralee Tigers BC v Gneeveguilla at 7:15
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry v KCYMS at 7:15