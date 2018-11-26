Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

Subway U15 Boys National Cup
Qualifying Group
Mounthawk v Gael Colaiste Cork @ 11
Mounthawk v Gael Colaiste Eanna Dublin @ 1.30
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: TK Killarney Cougars v Tralee Tigers BC at 7:10
SENIOR WOMENS DIV 3: St Bridgets v Tralee Tigers BC at 7:45
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS : Tralee Imperials v KCYMS at 8:15
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 GIRLS: St Marys v Cahersiveen at 6:00
SENIOR MENS DIV 2 Pool A: St Pauls 72 Glenbeigh Falcons 47
LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 68 Gneeveguilla 61; St Marys 52 Glenbeigh Falcons 50
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 1 BOYS : KCYMS 60 St Marys 42; St Bridgets 33 TK Bobcats 38
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 BOYS: Rathmore 85 TK Killarney Cougars 35; St Brendans A 50 Cahersiveen 47
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 60 Cahersiveen 24
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Brendans 39 St Colmans 23
LEESTRAND U16 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Lixnaw 49 TK Chorca Dhuibhne 37; St Annes 34 TK Chorca Dhuibhne 47
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 26 St Marys 41
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: St Annes 42 Gneeveguilla 21; St Brendans 34 Tralee Tigers BC 52
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: St Colmans Hawks 21 Glenbeigh Falcons 34
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 GIRLS POOL 2: TK Cougars 53 KCYMS 6
LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: Glenbeigh Falcons 29 TK Cougars 20; TK Cougars 21 St Colmans Lakers 42
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 BOYS: KCYMS 15 Rathmore 37
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 1: St Josephs 14 Cahersiveen 12
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 18 St Marys 20
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 1 GIRLS: Glenbeigh Falcons 19 Tralee Imperials 10
LEESTRAND U12 DIV 3 GIRLS POOL 1: St Brendans 46 St Marys 10; Cahersiveen 16 St Colmans 28