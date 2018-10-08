Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results

LEESTRAND U18 DIV 1 GIRLS: Team Kerry v St Marys at 7:00
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYConnacht Rugby have announced a 30 million Euro redevelopement plan for the SportsgroundThe development will include a new stadium with a 12,000 spectator...
Keane To Be Ratified As Kerry Boss Tonight
Peter Keane is set to become Kerry Senior football team manager tonight.He’s expected to be ratified by County Committee in Tralee and will succeed...
National Racquetball Title For Kerry
Tralee have won the Over 50 All-Irelands in Mayo.JJ Bonn and Michael Lynch beat Kilkenny pairing Billy Walsh and John Ramsbottom 15/4; 7/15;...
I was a Nurse in an Infant Hospital Adoption Home – October 5th, 2018
As a teenager, Cathy Garton trained as a nurse at Temple Hill, the infant hospital at St. Patrick's Guild adoption home in Blackrock, Dublin...
Call from the Dáil – October 5th, 2018
With Michael O’Regan absent for the next few weeks, John Downing, political correspondent with the Irish Independent is analysing the week that was in...
Seán Gallagher Campaigning in Kerry – October 5th, 2018
Jerry spoke to the independent candidate who ran in the Presidential election seven years ago. Seán Gallagher is campaigning in Killarney, Tralee and Dingle...