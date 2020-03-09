Lee Strand Mixed League
Div 4
Moyvane v Kingdom at 8
Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Monday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
Kerry Airport Kerry Area BoardU16 BOYS DIV 1: KCYMS 45 Tralee Tigers BC 41MENS DIVISION 2 POOL B: Gneeveguilla 1 v Tralee Tigers/Lixnaw, at...
Lacey Cup Victory For Sparrow
The Lacey Cup, hosted by Tralee Manor West Bicycle Club, has been won by Matthew Sparrow.Cathal Moynihan reviews the eventMAIN RACE ...
Changes In The Garden Of Contemplation – March 6th, 2020
The Garden of Contemplation in Tralee is changing all its quotes on the walls to quotes of famous women
Veterinary Matters – March 6th, 2020
Danny O’Sullivan from Allcare Vets Killarney answers your pet related queries.
International Women’ Day – March 5th, 2020
This Sunday is International Women’s Day. The Kerry Women’s Interactive Network are holding an event entitled ‘Women are you happy?’