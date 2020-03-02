Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Results from the Lee Strand Sponsered Tournament in Aid of Chernobyl Children Tralee and District Fund:

Div 3. Jaeb Workman (Killarney) & Barry O’Connor (Kingdom) beat Caroline Warlow (Moyvane) & Kieran Crehan (Killarney) 21/17 21/16.

Div 1&2 Mens Winners. Tom Bourke & Aaron Tan.

Div 1&2 Ladies Winners. Edel Kenny & Sam Hayes.

On Friday the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre will play host to the CPC.IE Mixed Doubles for Div 1,3 and 5.

All entries to your Club Sec on or before Wednesday.

Starting time in Killarney is 7.30.