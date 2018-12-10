Monday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results

Results from the Newtownsandes Co.Op sponsored Moyvane Tournament.
Div 1&2 was an all Moyvane Final. John Mulvhill and Helen Browne beat Christopher O’Donoghue and Amanda Carmody 30-22.
Div 3: Rita McCarty (Listowel) and William Flaherty (Moyvane) defeated Ciara Hudson (Moyvane) & Cathal Donavan (Annuscaul) 21/17 21/16.
Div 4: Ballyheigue’s Josie Gilbert and Barry O’Callaghan (Moyvane) beat Padraig Barrett (Causeway) & Grace Guiney (Listowel) 21/13 21/18.
Suit Select Div 1&2 Ladies League:
Listowel v Kingdom at 8.30
Ballyheigue v Moyvane at 9
Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 3:
Moyvane v Listowel at 9