Monday Afternoon Local GAA Results

North Kerry Football
Kieran Corridan Memorial Intermediate Cup, sponsored by South Of Ireland Waste Disposal
Round 1
Tarbert B 0-9 St Senans B 0-10
Jotty Holly Memorial Minor Championship
Sponsored by O’Connor’s Hardware & Farm Supplies Duagh
Division 1 Semi-Final
Emmets 0-13 Finuge 1-6
East Kerry U14 Division 1 Football Final sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Glenflesk 3-10 Kilcummin 2-11
Tralee Town Board
Suits Select Under 15 Championship semi final
Kerins O’Rahillys 2–05 Ballymac 2-17
Town Board, Suits Select, Under 16 League final
Churchill 3–14 Na Gaeil 2–10