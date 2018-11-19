Munster Colleges
U19 C Football
Round 2
Ballincollig Community School 3-12 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 1-11
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYSean O'Brien looks likely to miss the start of Ireland's Six Nations campaign.Leinster have confirmed that the Ireland back row had surgery...
Changes On The Way In Kerry Senior Football Squad For 2019
Changes appear to be on the way in the Kerry Senior football squad for 2019.A number of players previously involved with the panel have...
Monday Afternoon Local GAA Fixtures & Results
Munster Colleges U19 C Football Round 2 Ballincollig Community School 3-12 Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí 1-11
Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018
Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál...
Call for Moratorium on Wind Farm Developments – November 16th, 2018
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...
West Limerick Town That’s Being Likened to Magaluf – November 16th, 2018
West Limerick county councillor Richard O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the situation in Rathkeale. People living in the town have called for an increased...