Mixed reaction to budget from Kerry TDs

Kerry TDs have been having their say on the measures announced in yesterday’s budget.

The reactions vary, with criticism focusing on the increase in Carbon Tax and additional costs for car owners, yet the VAT reduction has been widely welcomed.

Fine Gael and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin says it’s timely the government is pumping money into the economy in an effort to keep businesses alive and protect people.

He believes the increase in spending will help save jobs.

Independent deputy Micheal Healy-Rae says he’s in favour of some measures, such as the VAT reduction, however, he believes the budget is anti-rural and anti-Kerry.

He says the environment needs to be protected, but the increase in Carbon Tax will cause additional hurt and people will be priced off the road.

Deputy Healy-Rae says the Kerry public won’t forget the TDs who voted in favour of these increase.

His brother, Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae, is also taking issue with the increase in Carbon Tax.

He says the strategy appears to be tax diesel and petrol car owners so much that they’ll have no choice but to move to electric vehicles.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says, while there are some positive elements in Budget 2021, it’s a missed opportunity by the government.

He says Sinn Féin would have done some things differently.

Minister for Education Norma Foley says the budget will deliver real and necessary supports for the education sector including 145 school building projects.

The Fianna Fáil TD for Kerry says Budget 2021 will also provide for additional mainstream and special education teachers, occupational therapists, and special needs assistants.