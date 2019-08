All 3 Kerry teams in action today have reached full time.

It was a mixed bag of results over all, consisting of a win, draw and loss.

The U13s headed to Wexford where they won 4-0.

The U15s went Lee-side where they took on Cork and lost 2-0. Kerry missed a penalty in this game.

Meanwhile the U17s drew away to Carlow-Kilkenny 1-1.