Missing windsurfer found safe in West Kerry

A windsurfer who went missing in Brandon Bay tonight has been found safe and well.

The alarm was raised at 7.22pm when the young man got into difficulties.

He was blown off shore near Stradbally Beach and ended up 7 kilometres away near Spillane’s Bar in the Maharees some 40 minutes after he went missing.

Valentia Coast Guard says the windsurfer, a UK national, made his own way ashore and didn’t need to be taken to hospital.

Dingle Coast Guard came to Stradbally in response to the emergency call while Shannon Rescue 115 Helicopter and the Fenit All Weather Lifeboat were on their way to the scene.

A coast guard spokesperson also thanked the local community for their response including windsurfing instructor Jamie Knox for his advice.