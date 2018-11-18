Missing 8 week old Jack Russell cross King Charles dog.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Find Chunky! an 8 week old Jack Russell cross King Charles that strayed somewhere near the old Liebig factory on the Killarney/Killorglin road, Friday November, 16th. The dog is gold with a small white stripe on its face and is microchipped. Please contact 085 8772543. Reward offered.

