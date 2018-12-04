Miriam Joy Fitzgerald, Mullaghmarkey, Castleisland & late of the Grove, Abbeyfeale.

Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 4pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care. House private please.