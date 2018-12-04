Reposing at Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 4pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Palliative Care. House private please.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest News
East Kerry wind farm opposition group to seek judicial review
A wind farm opposition group in East Kerry are to seek a judicial review of An Bord Pleanála's decision to grant planning permission for...
Kerry councillor says it’s wrong to blame IFA if South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get...
A Kerry councillor says it’s wrong to blame the IFA if the South Kerry Greenway doesn’t get the go ahead.Councillor Dan McCarthy was speaking...
Paddy Holly, Litter Road, Asdee & formerly of Farranmiller, Glin, Co. Limerick & London.
Reposing at Lynch's Funeral Home, Ballylongford tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 5pm to 6.30pm. Removal at 6.30pm to St. Mary's Church, Asdee arriving...
Miriam Joy Fitzgerald, Mullaghmarkey, Castleisland & late of the Grove, Abbeyfeale.
Reposing at Tangney's Funeral Home, Castleisland tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Funeral arriving to the Church of the Assumption, Abbeyfeale...
Michael ‘Mickey’ O’Sullivan, Donabate, Co. Dublin & formerly of Dreenagh, Glencar.
Reposing at Brennan's Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Wednesday (Dec 5th) from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving to St. Stephen's Church, Glencar at 10.30am on...
Latest Sports
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYNiall and Rory Scannell are among 12 players who have been handed contract extensions by Munster.The Cork brothers have both signed two year deals...
Kerry Could Change How GAA Captains Are Selected
Kerry could change how they select captains for adult Inter County teams.At present the County Championship winners have the honour of nominating Kerry captains...
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures, Results & News
Suit Select Ladies League Div 1&2: Moyvane 2 Listowel 6Advanced Cleaning Supplies Mens League Div 3: Listowel 0 Killarney 6Agri Auto Parts Ladies League...