reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday from 9.30 to 11 am followed by private cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry, C/o The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Miriam De Regibus, Shanakill, Tralee
Kerry Teams Named For Allianz League Outings
The Kerry teams for their Allianz Hurling and Football League clashes this weekend have been named.Peter Keane’s footballers face Meath on Sunday while Fintan...
Bridget ‘Bridie’ Lyne nee O’Donnell, Coumduff, Annascaul
reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Sunday Evening from 4 to 5.45pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul. Requiem mass...
Public Consultation Sought for Island of Geese Development – February 21st, 2020
Tralee councillors Sam Locke and Terry O’Brien speak to Jerry after plans for the first phase of development of the Island of Geese site...
Tadhg O’Shea, Meadowlands, Oakpark, Tralee.
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Feb 23rd) from 4pm to 6pm. Removal at 6pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYIreland captain Jonathan Sexton says he's not surprised that England centre Jonathan Joseph's been picked to start on the wing in Sunday's Six...
Kerry To Reveal Team Tonight For Football League Outing
The Kerry team for Allianz Football League Round 4 is to be announced tonight.Peter Keane’s side go into Sunday’s tie against Meath on 3...