All mink in fur farms to be culled

All mink on farms in Ireland are to be culled over the next few weeks because of Covid-19 concerns.

One of the farms is in Waterville.

The decision’s being taken because a mutated strain of the virus has been linked to the animals in Denmark.

There are around 100 thousand mink in three farms across the country in Kerry, Laois and Donegal.

Plans have already been in place to phase out the practice but it’s understood the Chief Medical Officer has written to the Department of Agriculture recommending the mink be culled over the next few weeks.

It’s after officials in Denmark discovered a mutated form of Covid 19 can pass back to humans from mink.

It’s led to concerns here that if there were a mutation of the virus, it could affect the roll out of any vaccine.

The farmers will be allowed use the remaining mink to make fur but there will be no further breeding of the animal in Ireland once they are gone.