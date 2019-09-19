Minister won’t extend PSO to create Kerry Amsterdam route

Minister Shane Ross has no plans to create a PSO route from Kerry Airport to Amsterdam.

The call had been made by Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae at Kerry County Council.

Cllr Jim Finucane previously called for such a link to be created with the world hub, Amsterdam Schiphol.

Kerry County Council wrote to the Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross about establishing an international PSO or Public Service Obligation service from Kerry Airport to Amsterdam.

Amsterdam Schiphol is the busiest airport in Europe in terms of aircraft movement; last year 71 million passengers passed through it.

Under EU rules, a member state can provide financial support to airlines to operate essential services serving peripheral or development regions.

Currently there are only two PSO services in Ireland – the Kerry Dublin and Donegal Dublin flights.

Minister Shane Ross says following a Value for Money Review undertaken by his department in 2010, a decision was made to limit the provision of PSO services to Kerry and Donegal.

The Minister says he has no plans to broaden the scope of the PSO Air Services Scheme to include international PSOs.