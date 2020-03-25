Minister welcomes statement from fishing organisations condemning Dingle port blockade

The Agriculture Minister is welcoming a statement by seven of the largest fishing organisations following a blockade at Dingle and Castletownbere ports.

On Monday, over 25 fishermen in Dingle gathered to block Spanish and French boats from docking at the pier.

The local fishermen who carried out the blockade said they were concerned over the possible threat posed by the boats and crew in relation to the spread of coronavirus.

However, in a statement by the seven biggest fishing organisations, including the Irish Fish Producers Organisation (IFPO), the action was condemned.

The group said the blockades were unnecessary, alarmist, without any reasonable nor rational foundation and would only serve to damage the Irish industry in the long run.

The groups reassured the public that extremely strict and enhanced conditions apply with regard to movement of crew in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed welcomed the statement and outlined the critical importance of maintaining EU fisheries and the food supply lines guided by the advice of medical professionals.

Minister Creed said his department have prepared a dedicated information notice which has been circulated to the fishing industry and harbour masters.

This includes having separate designated landing zones which all crew will remain in during the landing period; provisions for the vessel will be delivered to this zone.