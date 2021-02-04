Minister wants to stabilise the national cattle herd number

The Agriculture Minister is to engage with farmers on how to stabilise the number of cattle in the country.

Charlie McConalogue says every sector of the economy is going to have to make a contribution in terms of meeting climate change objectives and the agriculture sector will have strong role to play in addressing biodiversity decline.

The Minister says although there is increasing efficiencies in food production while the number of cattle rises as will our emissions and we won’t be able to meet climate change targets.

Minister McConalogue says along with improving breeding, nitrogen use and soil fertility he is hoping to stabilise the national herd number:

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Minister says he is keeping a close eye on developments with Kerry Group’s dairy business.

The board of Kerry Co-op are currently considering a bid for a majority stake in the business but it is also understood third parties may be interested in buying the business outright.

Minister Charlie McConalogue says he is keeping up to date with developments:

