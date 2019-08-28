Minister urged to intervene in Kerry hospital bed closure

The HSE has confirmed the temporary closure of four beds at a community hospital in Kerry.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says it means one third of short stay beds at West Kerry Community Hospital in Dingle are now closed.

He’s calling on Health Minister Simon Harris to intervene and says it’s disgraceful.

It’s understood that the temporary closure of four short stay beds at West Kerry Community Hospital is as a result of the loss of half a nursing position at the Dingle facility.

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says the Minister for Health needs to ensure that staffing levels will be supplemented to allow the beds open as a matter of urgency.

The TD says the hospital’s falling far short of its role in providing long term residential care and as a result, many West Kerry residents who want to stay in the locality can’t because there aren’t enough beds open.

The Health Service Executive says the hospital has faced recruitment challenges in recent years.

West Kerry Community Hospital has 54 beds – however, eight of these have never been used due to a lack of success in recruiting nurses.

The Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation has attributed this to pay, working conditions and career opportunities not being good enough for nurses.

The HSE says work to overcome recruitment challenges is ongoing.

It says it’s working to make sure the temporary bed closures end as soon as possible.